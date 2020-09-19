JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Nepal's coroanvirus cases top 61,000 with record high daily spike
Business Standard

Remembering US supreme court justice, a liberal icon: Ruth Ginsburg

Her death less than two months before the election gives US President Donald Trump a chance to try to shift the already conservative court further to the right

Topics
US Supreme Court | US Department of Justice

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Her journey

Her journey
1 / 5
Ruth Bader Ginsburg stands in her chambers following an interview in Washington, DC in 2013. Photo: Bloomberg

 

Ruth Bader Ginsburg played a pivotal role in advancing the rights of women and became the second female justice in the US Supreme Court. At 87, after serving for 27 years in her legal career, Ginsburg died due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.
 
Her health had been a top-of-mind concern at the court and throughout Washington in recent years. Ginsburg battled with five bouts of cancer, most recently liver lesions that she described as a recurrence of a previous episode.

 

Early on

Early on
2 / 5
Photo: Shutterstock

 

Regarded as a champion of gender equality and women’s rights, she was nominated to the court by Bill Clinton in 1993.
 
Long before that Ginsburg argued cases before the court as a scholar and advocate of the women’s rights movement. She was a high-profile proponent of the unsuccessful effort to adopt an Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S Constitution, Bloomberg reported.
 
On the court, she built a record as one of the court’s most liberal members, supporting gay and abortion rights, President Barack Obama’s health-care law and restrictions on the death penalty.

 

Superhuman work capacity

Superhuman work capacity
3 / 5
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, seated second right, with Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018. Photo: Bloomberg

 

In 1956, Ginsburg attended Harvard Law School as a young mother and one of only nine women in the class of more than 550. She managed graduating while raising a child and taking care of her husband who was diagnosed with cancer, NYT reported.
 
Later, she was transferred to the Columbia Law school and became the first woman to be on two major law reviews: the Harvard Law Review and the Columbia Law Review.
 
In 1993, she joined the court as an associate justice, and over the decades became a crusader of women’s rights.

 

Breaking the odds

Breaking the odds
4 / 5
In 1993, newly confirmed by the Senate Judiciary committee Ruth Bader Ginsburg Associate Justice of the Supreme Court speaks to the news media in the White House Rose Garden. Photo: Shutterstock

 

In 1972, Columbia Law School made her the first female tenured professor in its 114-year history, and she became the first director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Women’s Rights Project.
 
Ginsburg challenged unequal treatment of men and women in six cases, winning five. Her steady, incremental assault brought comparisons to how Thurgood Marshall challenged racial discrimination in the years before he joined the Supreme Court, Bloomberg reported.
 
Bloomberg reported, in 2007, when the court voted 5-4 to uphold a federal ban on a late-term abortion procedure, Ginsburg took issue with the all-male majority’s professed concern that women might regret having an abortion and thus suffer a loss of self-esteem. Such thinking “reflects ancient notions about women’s place in the family and under the Constitution,” she wrote.

 

Landmark cases

Landmark cases
5 / 5
A woman holding a sign with the image of Ruth Bader Ginsburg with the words, "Women belong in all places where decisions are BEING MADE". Photo: Shutterstock

 

Early on, at the ACLU, Ginsburg became a leading practitioner before the Supreme Court, planning and arguing sex-discrimination cases.
 
The most important case to come before the supreme court in the course of her time was the landmark 2015 ruling of legalising same-sex marriage across all states, the Guardian reported.
 
In 1975, Ginsburg represented a widower Stephen Wiesenfeld from New Jersey in challenging a Social Security Act provision that provided parental benefits only to widows with minor children.

 


First Published: Sat, September 19 2020. 13:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU