Remembering US supreme court justice, a liberal icon: Ruth Ginsburg

In 1972, Columbia Law School made her the first female tenured professor in its 114-year history, and she became the first director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Women’s Rights Project.
Ginsburg challenged unequal treatment of men and women in six cases, winning five. Her steady, incremental assault brought comparisons to how Thurgood Marshall challenged racial discrimination in the years before he joined the Supreme Court, Bloomberg reported.
Bloomberg reported, in 2007, when the court voted 5-4 to uphold a federal ban on a late-term abortion procedure, Ginsburg took issue with the all-male majority’s professed concern that women might regret having an abortion and thus suffer a loss of self-esteem. Such thinking “reflects ancient notions about women’s place in the family and under the Constitution,” she wrote.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU