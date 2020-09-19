Remembering US supreme court justice, a liberal icon: Ruth Ginsburg

Ruth Bader Ginsburg played a pivotal role in advancing the rights of women and became the second female justice in the At 87, after serving for 27 years in her legal career, Ginsburg died due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.



Her health had been a top-of-mind concern at the court and throughout Washington in recent years. Ginsburg battled with five bouts of cancer, most recently liver lesions that she described as a recurrence of a previous episode.