JUST IN
Singapore resurgence draws big money, bubble fears with high cost of living
'Hurricane' of risks threatens emerging countries, says G20 chair
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon expects US recession in six to nine months
'Worst is yet to come': IMF's gloomy forecast for global economy in 2023
IMF lowers growth outlook for 2023 global economy to 2.7% amid Ukraine war
Serious debt crisis unfolding across developing countries, says UNDP report
War, looming rate hikes hoist dollar, gilt wipeout hits Treasuries
It's time to strengthen ties with India, says Indonesian business leader
Govts across globe stoked global inequality since pandemic, finds study
UK needs more migrants to boost growth, says CBI business lobby survey
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Singapore resurgence draws big money, bubble fears with high cost of living
Biden vows 'consequences' for Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ cuts output
Business Standard

Remittances from overseas Pakistani workers decrease 10.5% in September

Remittances sent by overseas Pakistani workers decreased 10.5 per cent in September 2022 on a month-on-month basis, the State Bank of Pakistan has said

Topics
Pakistan  | Overseas remittances | economy

IANS  |  Islamabad 

Value of Pakistani Rupee hits all time low of Rs 200 against US dollar
Workers' remittances play an important role in Pakistan's economy as they are one of the major sources of foreign exchange.

Remittances sent by overseas Pakistani workers decreased 10.5 per cent in September 2022 on a month-on-month basis, the State Bank of Pakistan has said.

The workers' remittances recorded an inflow of $2.4 billion in September as compared to the previous month's figure of $2.7 billion, the central bank said in its official data on Tuesday, adding that it decreased by 12.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis, Xinhua news agency reported.

With a cumulative inflow of $7.7 billion during the July-September period in the fiscal year of 2023, the remittances decreased by 6.3 per cent as compared to the same period last year, the figures showed.

In September, the remittances mainly came from Saudi Arabia with $616.6 million, the UAE with $474.3 million, the UK with $307.8 million, and the US with $268.1 million, according to the bank.

Workers' remittances play an important role in Pakistan's economy as they are one of the major sources of foreign exchange.

--IANS

int/shs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pakistan

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 09:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.