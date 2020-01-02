JUST IN
Renault-Nissan without Carlos Ghosn were worst car stocks of 2019

The two were the worst-performing carmakers on the Bloomberg World Auto Manufacturers Index in 2019, falling 23% and 28%.

Renault's decades-long partnership with Nissan may be at boiling point

Ghosn’s jaw-dropping getaway added insult to an injurious year for automakers he used to run: Renault SA and Nissan Motor. The two were the worst-performing carmakers on the Bloomberg World Auto Manufacturers Index in 2019, falling 23% and 28%. Ferrari NV, Kia Motors, and Tesla logged the biggest gains.
