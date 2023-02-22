Right-wing star Vivek Ramaswamy enters 2024 US Presidential race

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes
Congress president's election: Uncertain times ahead for the party
Himachal polls: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am; BJP eyes new record
Too early to speak now: Kharge on Gujarat, Himachal election results
Congress president poll: As nominations close, here are 10 things to know
-
S. and leaves China untouched.In a statement Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison said one thing is clear: The race for the Make America Great Again base is getting messier and more crowded by the day. His rallying cry has been to denounce everything from climate change policies and socially responsible investing to transgender rights, critical race theory and the Black Lives Matter movement. The next US presidential election is scheduled to be held on November 5, 2024. Ramaswamy is the fourth Indian-American to run for the White House.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 23:51 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU