Rishi Sunak will be a fantastic prime minister: UK foreign secretary

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who is on a official visit to India, on Saturday said the is excited to work with the newly appointed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, saying that the first non-white head will make "fantastic Prime Minister."

"Very very exciting working with Rishi. I know he will be a fantastic Prime Minister," Cleverly told reporters in the national capital.

The UK Foreign Secretary today addressed the counter terrorism meeting and stressed the need to curb the exploitation of emerging technologies and starving terrorists of the vital funds used in terror activities.

Speaking at the United Nations Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee, he called on countries to work together to fight online terrorism - including global terror recruitment campaigns and live streaming of attacks.

"Within the space of two decades, terrorists have gone from circulating crackly voice recordings from the depths of Tora Bora, to global online recruitment and incitement campaigns, to live-streaming attacks," he said.

This address comes after he paid his respects on Friday at the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai, to those who lost their lives in the city's 2008 terror attack, including three British nationals.

His visit comes only two days after UK's spoke to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi conveyed his best wishes on the Sunak's appointment on behalf of 1.6 billion Indians.

"The Prime Minister said he was a visual representation of the historic links between the UK and India, and intended to build on this relationship to develop ever closer ties between our two countries," the UK PM office said in a statement.

Discussing shared global challenges, the first Indian origin UK PM praised Modi's leadership in tackling climate change and the leaders welcomed opportunities to bolster our security, defence and economic partnership.

Sunak hoped the UK and India could continue to make good progress in negotiations to finalise a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement.

