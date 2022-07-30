Blow to Rishi Sunak's campaign as ex-candidate backs rival Truss for UK PM

-
ALSO READ
Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss? Tories shouldn't write off 'Trussonomics' yet
Truss holds commanding lead over Sunak in race to be next UK PM: Survey
British foreign secretary Liz Truss to run for prime ministership
Liz Truss beats Rishi Sunak in TV debate in poll of electoral college
UK: Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss neck and neck after first TV debate clash
-
Rishi Sunak's campaign to be elected the Conservative Party leader and the next British Prime Minister suffered a blow on Saturday as a former candidate endorsed his rival Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.
Tom Tugendhat, the Tory backbencher and chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee who was in the initial shortlist before being knocked out of the race earlier this month, said he preferred Truss' campaign pitch with its promise of immediate tax cuts.
The former soldier in the British Army said that after watching the candidates go head-to-head in live TV debates, "only one has convinced me she's ready".
Liz has always stood up for British values at home, and abroad. With her at the helm, I have no doubt that we will move with determination to make this country safer and more secure, he writes in The Times' newspaper.
He said both contenders have "huge qualities and many talents" but Truss has an advantage on the world stage because of her Cabinet position.
As foreign secretary, Liz is starting with a huge advantage. She can make our voice count, he writes.
It follows the endorsement of another Tory heavyweight Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who also threw his support behind Truss describing her as "authentic, honest and experienced".
Sunak was initially the frontrunner in the race in the ballots of his party colleagues, winning the most support from MPs in the first few rounds of voting. But since then, polling among the Tory membership that will vote for the winner has shown Truss is more popular.
According to another report in The Times', even Sunak's former boss is feeling sorry for him.
He told friends he did not think that Sunak, the man he blames for his downfall, was going to make it.
He almost feels sorry for him, a friend of Johnson's was quoted as saying.
[Rishi] got in with a crowd of malcontents who used him as part of their vendetta against Boris. What future is there for him now? it said.
The two finalists are next scheduled to go head-to-head in the TV debate on Thursday, when the first postal ballot papers will start landing at Tory members' addresses.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU