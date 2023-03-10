JUST IN
Rising costs by inflation force UK govt to delay major rail project
Biden unveils $6.9 trn budget, raises tax on rich, boosts spending on infra
Indian banks' gross NPAs may touch decadal low of sub-4% by FY24: Study
Sitharaman meets US Comm secy; discuss cooperation for trade, investment
US jobless claims jump to 211,000, led by New York, California, shows data
How 'excuseflation' is keeping prices and corporate profits high
US encourages Pak to continue working with IMF to improve economy, business
Japan's economy struggles to eke out growth, shows fragile recovery
US economy started strong in 2023 on firm consumer spending: Fed Beige Book
UK looks to ease immigration rules for foreign workers to plug shortages
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
In favour of constructive dialogue, diplomacy between India, Pak: US
icon-arrow-left
Sweden, Finland discuss NATO accession with Turkey, says military bloc
Business Standard

Rising costs by inflation force UK govt to delay major rail project

The UK has announced a two-year delay to parts of a new high-speed rail link between London and northern England, citing escalating costs caused by inflation

Topics
UK govt | UK inflation rate

IANS  |  London 

UK
Photo: Bloomberg

The UK has announced a two-year delay to parts of a new high-speed rail link between London and northern England, citing escalating costs caused by inflation.

"We have seen significant inflationary pressure and increased project costs, and so we will rephase construction by two years" of the High Speed Two (HS2) project between the city of Birmingham and the town of Crewe, Transport Secretary Mark Harper said in a statement to Parliament, Xinhua news agency reported.

Billed as the largest infrastructure project in Europe, the HS2 is planned to link Manchester, Birmingham and London, and modernise the country's railway network, but has been "heavily" criticised over its soaring cost, which could exceed 100 billion pounds ($119 billion) according to some estimations.

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on UK govt

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 08:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.