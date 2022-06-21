Risk of US recession now higher and more front-loaded, warns Goldman

-
ALSO READ
US at 'very, very high risk' of recession, says Goldman Sachs' Blankfein
Goldman Sachs sees gold prices hitting $2,500/oz by year-end
Ex-Goldman Sachs banker testifies 1MDB scheme a 'house of cards'
Fundamentals for oil weaken, witness 1st surplus since June 2020: Goldman
Goldman Sachs' most elite rank to get millions in special payouts
-
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists warned the risk of a US recession has grown more likely, and have downgraded their gross domestic product growth forecasts for the economy.
The Goldman economists now see a 30% probability of entering a recession over the next year, compared to 15% previously, and a 25% conditional probability of entering a recession in the second year if one is avoided in the first, they wrote in a Monday research note. That implies a 48% cumulative probability in the next two years compared to a 35% estimate previously.
“We now see recession risk as higher and more front-load,” economists led by Jan Hatzius wrote in the note. “The main reasons are that our baseline growth path is now lower and that we are increasingly concerned that the Fed will feel compelled to respond forcefully to high headline inflation and consumer inflation expectations if energy prices rise further, even if activity slows sharply.”
Seeking to quell the surge in living costs, the US Federal Reserve accelerated its monetary-tightening campaign last week, executing the biggest interest-rate hike since 1994.
While comparisons with the 1960s and 1970s are ringing louder, the Goldman economists said hot wage growth and high inflation expectations are less entrenched today as back then.
“What might a recession look like? With no major imbalances to unwind, a recession caused by moderate overtightening would most likely be shallow, though even shallower recessions have seen the unemployment rate rise by about 2½percentage points on average,” the Goldman economists wrote. “One additional concern this time is that the fiscal and monetary policy response might be more limited than usual.”
While the economists maintained their second quarter growth forecast of 2.8%, they cut their outlook from the third quarter of this year through to the first quarter of 2023, and now forecast growth of 1.75%, 0.75% and 1%, respectively, in each of those quarters.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU