Royal Dutch Shell to write down up to $4.5 billion in oil and gas assets

By Ron Bousso

LONDON (Reuters) - on Monday it will write down $3.5 to $4.5 billion in the value of assets in 2021, the latest in a string of impairments this year as it adjusts to a weaker outlook.

In an update ahead of its fourth-quarter results, the Anglo-Dutch company said it expects production in its upstream division to be around 2.275 and 2.350 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, impacted by the closure of platforms in the Gulf of Mexico due to hurricanes as well as mild weather in Northern Europe.

Oil refinery utilisation is expected to be at between 72% and 76% of capacity, reflecting continued weak demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by Louise Heavens)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)