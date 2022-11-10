JUST IN
Biden says Musk's relationships with other nations is worth looking at
UN General Assembly president sees greatest nuclear risks in decades
Qatar denies claim of cash offers to World Cup voters in Netflix documentry
United Nations criticises China's human rights abuses in Xinjiang
Iranian, Russian security officials discuss Ukraine crisis, bilateral ties
UN chief Guterres voices concern over escalation of violence in Syria
Burst sewage pipe adds to infrastructure woes at UN climate conference
US announces to give Lebanon $80.5 million in aid amid economic crisis
Hurricane Nicole forms after pounding Bahamas; Florida awaits Nov storm
US, China meet for climate talks as Xie says door is open on his side
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Biden says Musk's relationships with other nations is worth looking at
Business Standard

Running for 2024 presidential election to be a family decision: Joe Biden

'I don't feel any hurry one way or another to make that judgment today, tomorrow, whenever, no matter what my predecessor does'

Topics
Joe Biden | United States | US Elections

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Joe Biden
Photo: Bloomberg

US President Joe Biden has said he intends to run again for presidency in 2024, but ultimately it is going to be a family decision.

That decision might come as early after the Christmas-New Year timeline, he indicated.

Our intention is to run again. That's been our intention, regardless of what the outcome of this election was, Biden told reporters at a White House news conference.

The fact that Democratic Party outperformed anything anyone expected and did better than any off-year presidency since John Kennedy is one that gives everybody, like, Hoo -- sigh of relief -- that the mega Republicans are not taking over the government again, et cetera, he said.

And so, my judgment of running, when I announce ...Now, my intention is that I run again. But I'm a great respecter of fate. And this is, ultimately, a family decision, Biden said in response to a question.

He said he thinks everybody wants him to run again for the presidency.

But we're going to have discussions about it. I don't feel any hurry one way or another to make that judgment today, tomorrow, whenever, no matter what my predecessor does, Biden said, referring to a major announcement coming from Donald Trump on November 15.

My guess is it would be early next year when we make that judgment, he said when asked about the timeline.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Joe Biden

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 08:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.