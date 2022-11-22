JUST IN
Russia and Belarus sign agreement for spent nuclear fuel management
At least 36 killed in fire at workshop in central China's Henan province
Auditors in Iraq uncover $2.5 billion tax fraud from nation's authority
War for talent, inflation spark highest pay hikes since 2007: Study
Arunachal CM Khandu dedicates renovated Tawang war memorial to the nation
Nasa's Orion capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar orbit
Oil prices ease to trade near 2-month lows on China demand fears
US dollar rises as China's Covid-19 worries spur safe-haven buying
Quake topples Indonesia's Java island; at least 162 dead, hundreds injured
Two-thirds of Covid patients from first wave had long-term symptoms: Study
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
At least 36 killed in fire at workshop in central China's Henan province
Two arrested after Twitter posts threat to 'shoot up a synagogue'
Business Standard

Russia and Belarus sign agreement for spent nuclear fuel management

Russia and Belarus ]signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of spent nuclear fuel management

Topics
Russia | Belarus | nuclear power

IANS  |  Sochi, Russia 

Nuclear weapons

Russia and Belarus on Monday signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of spent nuclear fuel management here.

From the Russian side, the document was signed by the Director General of the State Corporation Rosatom A.E. Likhachev, and for Belarus, its Energy Minister V.M. Karankevich.

The draft Agreement contains specific provisions that will regulate the mutual obligations of the Russian and Belarusian parties in the management of spent nuclear fuel from the Belarusian nuclear power reactors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 08:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.