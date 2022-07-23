Russia, Belarus vow to strengthen partnership, discuss operations

Russian President and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko pledged to consistently strengthen the two countries' partnership and alliance.

During a phone conversation, Putin and Lukashenko discussed bilateral cooperation, particularly several mutually beneficial trade and economic projects, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the Kremlin.

The leaders also exchanged views on a number of issues, taking into account Putin's recent contacts with foreign leaders, including in Iran's Tehran, it added.

