has expanded its list of "unfriendly countries" to include Greece, Denmark, Slovenia, and Slovakia, the Russian government has announced.

The blacklisted countries are subject to a quota or even a complete ban when their embassies, consulates and government bodies in want to hire local employees, Xinhua news agency reported.

Now has a limit of 34 people, Denmark 20, 16, while and will not be able to hire employees in their diplomatic missions and consular offices, the Russian government said in a statement on Friday.

"Naturally, being included in the list of unfriendly countries entails a decrease in the level of contacts (with Russia)," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a daily briefing commenting on the government decision.

He did not rule out that the affected countries may face other consequences in addition to the restrictions on the recruitment of personnel.

--IANS

int/shs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)