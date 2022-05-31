Russia has lost the Ukraine war, China made wrong bet: Ex-FS Shyam Saran

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors by Russia elsewhere in Donbas
Ship to take metal from Mariupol to Russia; Ukraine decries looting
Increasing production, raw material security steel sector's focus in 2022
Can't resume attack on Kiev, Russians are now focusing on Donbas: Ukraine
Ukrain Orthodox leaders declare independence, reject Russian control
-
Russia has lost the Ukraine war as it would not have achieved any rational objective by the end of it and China had made a "wrong bet" on Moscow, former foreign secretary Shyam Saran said on Monday.
During a discussion after the launch of his new book "How China Sees India and The World", Saran said the Chinese perception and also that of the Russians was that "this is our moment".
"Making that bet with the Russians, that is the bet which I believe has gone wrong (for China). Many people said you should not predict a Russian defeat, I am not predicting a Russian defeat but it is my genuine judgment that Russia has lost this war," he said.
"Why has Russia lost this war, because if it is going to leave Ukraine in a complete rubble, what has that done for Russia. Secondly, if the idea was to prevent further expansion of NATO nearer Russian borders, has not already the opposite been achieved. Sweden and Finland were on the threshold of joining NATO," Saran said.
What could be a rational objective that has been achieved, he asked.
The bet China has made on Russia and on what the new world order would look like has gone wrong, he said.
In the book launched by former vice president Hamid Ansari, Saran writes an account of the India-China relationship and how China perceives our country.
Saran questions, among other things, the Chinese claim that it was the most important and influential civilisation of the ancient world, arguing that it was India who played that role.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU