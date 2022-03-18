Can't resume attack on Kiev, Russians are now focusing on Donbas: Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
Limited Russian cease-fire revived in Ukraine; talks planned
Australia sanctions against Russia for backing breakaway regions: Morrison
UN chief 'concerned' at Russia's decision to send forces to Ukraine regions
LIVE: Kerala logs nearly 50,000 new Covid cases; 48,905 in Karnataka
Mass evacuation planned for today in Ukraine's Luhansk region
-
Ukrainian Armed Forces have said that Russian troops cannot resume the attack on Kiev in the near future due to their losses, and instead they are focusing on the separatist Donbas region.
The military said Russian forces did not conduct active offensive operations in the Polissya region.
"The aggressors' main efforts were focused on maintaining the previously occupied borders and carrying out preparatory measures for a possible attack on Kiev," Ukrayinska Pravda reported citing the Armed Forces as saying.
The low moral and psychological condition of private soldiers and sergeants of the occupying forces, as well as the lack of experienced commanders of tactical units after the losses inflicted by Ukrainian defenders, rule out resuming offensive operations in the near future, a briefing said.
Russian have concentrated their main efforts on preparing for the attack on Severodonetsk and the encirclement of Mariupol (Luhansk and Donetsk directions).
They did not carry out offensive operations in Volyn and continued to strengthen the protection of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border by units of Belarusian Armed Forces, the military said.
The probability of provocations by Russian special services is high, it added.
The Armed Forces went on to say that the Russian forces are trying to maintain certain borders, restore the combat capability of units and replenish supplies (Sivershchyna direction).
"The invaders continue to partially blockade the city of Chernihiv and carry out artillery shelling of the city."
--IANS
san/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU