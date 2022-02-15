Russia open for diplomacy as Ukraine hints at concessions

-
Russia suggested on Monday that it was ready to keep talking to the West to try to defuse a security crisis in which it has massed a huge force within striking distance of Ukraine, while a Ukrainian official said Kyiv was prepared to make concessions to Moscow.
In a televised exchange, President Vladimir Putin was shown asking his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, whether there was a chance of an agreement to address Russia’s security concerns, or whether it was just being dragged into tortuous negotiations. Lavrov replied: “We have already warned more than once that we will not allow endless negotiations on questions that demand a solution today.”
But he added: “It seems to me that our possibilities are far from exhausted ... At this stage, I would suggest continuing and building them up.”
Washington has Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now”, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday called the situation “very, very dangerous”.
Russia has positioned more than 100,000 troops near to Ukraine's borders but denies planning to invade, accusing the West of hysteria. Earlier in the day, the G7 had warned Russia of “massive” economic consequences if it did invade, and promised Kyiv swift support.
Ukraine’s ambassador to Britain backtracked on remarks suggesting that Kyiv would reconsider its attempt to join Nato — one of Russia's primary concerns — but did say that other concessions could be on offer. “We are not a member of Nato right now and to avoid war we are ready for many concessions and that is what we are doing in conversations with the Russians,”he told the BBC in a clarification. “It has nothing to do with Nato, which (membership application) is enshrined in the constitution.”
The Kremlin said that if Ukraine renounced its aspiration to join the Western military alliance, it would significantly help address Russia’s concerns.
Moscow has made clear it sees the former Soviet republic’s quest for closer ties with the West, notably through Nato, as a threat. Eight years ago, mass protests on Kyiv’s Maidan square in favour of closer integration with the West forced out the pro-Russian president, Viktor Yanukovych.
