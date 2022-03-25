Russia to open humanitarian corridor for foreign ships to leave Ukraine

on Friday claimed to open a humanitarian corridor to allow foreign ships to leave Ukrainian ports, said Ukraine's local media outlet The Kyiv Independent on Friday.

"The supposed corridor would be 3 miles wide an open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 25. Earlier, claimed there were drifting mines in the Black Sea," wrote the media outlet.

Moreover, as the Ukraine- war enters the second month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gives four cities the honorary title of 'Hero City' and seven National Guard service members 'Hero of Ukraine' title. The four cities to receive the title were Bucha, Irpin, Mykolaiv, and Okhtyrka. Five of the seven service members received the award posthumously.

The humanitarian condition in continues to worsen as Mariupol City Council calls for help as residents begin to die from starvation. According to the local media, more and more people are left without any food while multiple attempts to create humanitarian corridors and to provide aid have failed as Russian troops continue to violate ceasefire agreements.

Russia launched its invasion last month after recognising the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as "independent republics." Russia has since continued to maintain that the aim of its operations has been to "demilitarize" and "de-nazify" the country.

The Russian actions were immediately condemned by almost all the western countries, who rolled out severe sets of sanctions targetting the Russian economy, and key individuals. A number of countries, including the US, UK, France, Italy, Finland and several others, also banned Russian aircraft over their airspaces.

