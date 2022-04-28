Russia-Ukraine conflict: Moscow to hold informal UNSC meeting on May 6

Russia will hold an informal UN Security Council meeting on May 6 to present first-hand information about the situation on the ground in Ukraine, a Russian official said.

"If you want to learn the truth about real situation with the ground, come to our aria-formula meeting on May 6, we plan to give the floor to some independent voices working on the front line to demonstrate you facts, not fakes," the Russian official said during a United Nations meeting addressing war crimes in Ukraine on Wednesday.

