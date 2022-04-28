Turkish President, UN Chief Guterres discuss Ukraine crisis over phone

-
ALSO READ
Guterres to meet Erdogan ahead of mediation visits with Putin, Zelensky
Turkey's Erdogan holds phone talks with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
Turkey cuts benchmark interest rate again, lira dips to historic low
Turkey announces tax cuts on several products to fight high inflation
Turkey ready to mediate between Russia, Ukraine for regional peace: Erdogan
-
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed the latter's visit to Russia over the phone.
Guterres on Wednesday briefed Erdogan about his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Turkey's Directorate of Communications said in a statement.
Before heading to Moscow and Kiev for talks on resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the UN Secretary-General met with Turkish President in the Turkish capital Ankara on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Turkish leader had told Guterres that all parties should support the Istanbul process for a solution to the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, according to the statement.
During a phone talk with Putin on Tuesday, Erdogan said the "continuation of the positive momentum achieved in the Istanbul talks" to reach peace in Ukraine is in everyone's interest.
On Sunday, the Turkish President said his country is ready to provide all possible assistance for the negotiation process when having a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
A round of face-to-face talks between Russia and Ukraine was held in Istanbul in March.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU