Russia-Ukraine crisis: Canada to donate $7 mn of lethal weapons to Kiev

will donate over $7 million of lethal weapons and assorted support items to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Canadian government said in a statement on Monday.

The weapons include machine guns, pistols, carbines, 1.5 million rounds of ammunition, sniper rifles, and various related equipment," the press release said.

has authorized the provision of additional military assistance to the government of to further help the Ukrainian security forces defend against Russia's "unwanted and escalating aggression" against

The press release said that stands resolute in its support of Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence and continues to condemn Russian aggression as it builds up its military forces around

"Canada remains committed to a diplomatic solution and continues to call on to de-escalate and engage in meaningful dialogue. As previously stated, any further aggression on the part of will be met with serious consequences, including through coordinated sanctions, and Canada continues to work with allies and partners on a coordinated response,", it added.

This assistance, as well as earlier donations of non-lethal assistance, the press release said, represents a significant and coordinated response from Canada to the developing situation in Ukraine.

"Canada, along with our allies and partners, remains committed to supporting Ukraine and its people as they continue to defend themselves against Russia's destabilizing actions," as per the press release.

Minister of National Defence, Anita Anand said, "Canada is deeply concerned by Russia's military build-up in and around Ukraine, which presents a significant threat to the rules-based order. Following conversations with our Ukrainian partners, including during my recent trip to Ukraine, Canada has authorized the provision of defensive weapons to assist Ukraine in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity. I remain in close contact with my Ukrainian counterpart, Minister Reznikov, and alongside our allies, we will continue to support Ukraine as it protects itself against Russia's unwarranted aggression."

Today's donation adds to "the more than $23 million of military equipment - including communications gear, a mobile field hospital, explosive disposal equipment, and body armour - that Canada has already given to Ukraine since 2015," the press release said.

