Russia-Ukraine crisis: Iran says US has 'complicated' nuclear talks

Iran on Thursday accused the United States of making efforts to restore a nuclear deal “more complicated”, after new Russian demands stemming from its invasion of Ukraine raised concerns of further delays.

The Islamic republic is locked in negotiations with world powers to revive the 2015 deal that offered it sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear programme. Its arch foe the United States, under former President Donald Trump, unilaterally withdrew in 2018 from the accord known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Moscow said on Saturday that, before backing a revived deal, it wants written assurances from Washington that sanctions imposed on it over the Ukraine war will not affect its economic and military cooperation with Tehran.