Russian court fines Twitter for failure to remove illegal content

A local court on Thursday fined Twitter 19 million rubles (about $259,000) for its failure to remove banned content, including calls for unauthorised protests, increasing fines on the company to 27.9 million rubles ($380,000).
Twitter was fined 8.9 million rubles (121,000 dollars) in early April for the same offense, the Xinhua news agency reported.
On Tuesday, a Moscow court fined Facebook and Google on similar charges.
