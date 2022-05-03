Russian forces are storming Mariupol plant, claim Ukrainian fighters

Ukrainian defenders of a steel plant in Mariupol say Russian forces have started to storm the the last pocket of resistance.

The move comes almost two weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military not to storm the plant, but rather block it off.

The deputy commander of the Azov Regiment that is holed up in the Azovstal steel plant confirmed that Russian forces have started to storm the plant on Tuesday.

That comes after some civilians escaped the plant over the weekend in a U.N.-assisted evacuation effort.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)