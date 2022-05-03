Russian forces are storming Mariupol plant, claim Ukrainian fighters

-
ALSO READ
Fighting for Mariupol continues, says Ukrainian Defence Ministry
Ukraine says Russian troops seized relief workers in Mariupol convoy
800 casualties among Russian forces, claims Ukraine defence ministry
80 civilians evacuated from Mariupol's Azovstal: Russian Defence Ministry
Ukraine anxiously awaits first group of evacuees from Mariupol steel plant
-
Ukrainian defenders of a steel plant in Mariupol say Russian forces have started to storm the the last pocket of resistance.
The move comes almost two weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military not to storm the plant, but rather block it off.
The deputy commander of the Azov Regiment that is holed up in the Azovstal steel plant confirmed that Russian forces have started to storm the plant on Tuesday.
That comes after some civilians escaped the plant over the weekend in a U.N.-assisted evacuation effort.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU