India, Denmark exchange letters of Intent and MoUs for stronger relations

India and Denmark on Tuesday exchanged Letters of Intent and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Danish PM Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen.
Earlier today, PM Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen held delegation-level talks in Copenhagen to review progress in the Green Strategic Partnership between the two countries.
He also took a private tour of the residence of his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen. The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Danish PM during the tour.
PM Modi on Tuesday reached the Danish capital for a one-day visit. This visit started to Denmark shortly after his Berlin visit on Tuesday.
During his one-day Germany visit, PM Modi met with German chancellor Olaf Scholz. This was their first engagement since Chancellor Scholz assumed office in December 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
