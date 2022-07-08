Russian forces hit ammunition depots, Ukrainian troops in Donetsk: Kyiv

-
Russia's aerospace forces have destroyed temporary deployment points and ammunition depots near the city of Artemovsk in Donetsk, the country Defence Ministry has said.
Up to 350 Ukrainian personnel and 20 armored combat vehicles were hit at the site, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the ministry.
The ministry added that the Ukrainian military has suffered heavy losses after Russian attacks on combat positions, with the total casualties of the 24th mechanized brigade amounting to around 2,500, and the Ukrainian 79th airborne assault brigade loosing more than 80 percent of its personnel.
There is no information available form the Ukrainian side for the time being to confirm the casualties and damage.
