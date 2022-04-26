Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov warns of imminent World War III

-
ALSO READ
Russian FM Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart to meet in Turkey
Russia ready to continue high-level negotiations with Ukraine
Moscow-Kyiv negotiations to continue today amid 'fundamental contradiction'
Russian FM arrives in China to take part in Afghanistan's neighbours meet
Russia-Ukraine talks to continue today amidst 'fundamental contradictions'
-
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday warned against an imminent World War III looming in the forefront as Ukraine fails to comply with the peace talks.
Lavrov spoke with various Russian news agencies where he criticized Ukraine's approach to the peace talks, reported The Moscow Times. He said: "Goodwill has its limits. But if it isn't reciprocal, that doesn't help the negotiation process."
On the recent meeting between Russia and Ukraine, held in Istanbul, Turkey, Lavrov mentioned that Kyiv had presented a draft agreement which marked a departure from its previous stand.
Further, Lavrov asserted that Russia will continue to engage in negotiations with the team assigned by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. But, he added that Zelenskyy was pretending on peace talks.
Lavrov warned that the danger of World War III is as real as it sounds.
"The danger is serious, it is real, you can't underestimate it," the Russian Foreign Minister quoted by The Moscow Times.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU