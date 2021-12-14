Russian, Iranian FMs support original version of Iran nuclear deal

-
ALSO READ
Iran makes more 20% enriched uranium than watchdog reported
Iran won't deliver nuclear activities' record to IAEA: Parliament speaker
Vienna talks to resume next week: Iran's chief nuclear negotiator
Biden admin accuses Iran for delay in nuclear, prisoner swap talks
US considering lifting sanctions on Iran's supreme leader Khamenei
-
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian held a phone conversation to discuss the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
The top diplomats on Monday reaffirmed their common position to restore the nuclear deal in its original balanced text, approved by the United Nations Security Council, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
They stressed that this is the only correct way to ensure the rights and interests of all participants in the deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Xinhua news agency reported.
Multilateral negotiations to save the Iran nuclear deal resumed on November 29 in Vienna, Austria.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU