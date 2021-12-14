China may use drills to launch invasion, warns Taiwan

Taiwan's Defense Ministry report has warned that may deploy forces near the island nation on the pretext of conducting drills, and then use them for a genuine invasion.

The report submitted to the Taiwanese legislature said that on the pretext of staging exercises, may deploy forces on the east and south coasts of China, reported NHK World.

In addition, the report also said that Beijing might send warships to the Western Pacific in such a way as to encircle

"The forces could then fire missiles and start landing operations in order to seize in the shortest possible time with minimal losses," stated the report.

The document, however, adds that the Chinese military would have trouble landing and supplying troops, as its transport capacity is still limited, reported NHK World.

It also pointed out that it is currently difficult for China's military to focus resources on Taiwan, as it is being monitored by the United States and Japan. The country's ongoing disputes with India and Vietnam are another obstacle.

The report comes as Taiwanese defense authorities try to secure an additional budget to mass-produce long-range missiles and improve their deterrent capabilities, reported NHK World.

The report warns of ever-increasing pressure from the Chinese military. Taiwan's defense minister Chiu Kuo-cheng earlier said will be able to fully invade by 2025.

Nicaragua had recently severed ties with Taiwan and established diplomatic relations with China.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war.

