China may use drills to launch invasion, warns Taiwan

-
ALSO READ
US lawmakers' visit to Taipei irks China as tensions rise in Taiwan Strait
Taiwan calls China's one country, two systems 'facade' intended to annexe
Joe Biden warns Russia's Vladimir Putin against invasion of Ukraine
China won't attack during President Tsai's term, says Taiwan's official
Germany prepared to take action against Russia in case of Ukraine invasion
-
Taiwan's Defense Ministry report has warned that China may deploy forces near the island nation on the pretext of conducting drills, and then use them for a genuine invasion.
The report submitted to the Taiwanese legislature said that on the pretext of staging exercises, China may deploy forces on the east and south coasts of China, reported NHK World.
In addition, the report also said that Beijing might send warships to the Western Pacific in such a way as to encircle Taiwan.
"The forces could then fire missiles and start landing operations in order to seize Taiwan in the shortest possible time with minimal losses," stated the report.
The document, however, adds that the Chinese military would have trouble landing and supplying troops, as its transport capacity is still limited, reported NHK World.
It also pointed out that it is currently difficult for China's military to focus resources on Taiwan, as it is being monitored by the United States and Japan. The country's ongoing disputes with India and Vietnam are another obstacle.
The report comes as Taiwanese defense authorities try to secure an additional budget to mass-produce long-range missiles and improve their deterrent capabilities, reported NHK World.
The report warns of ever-increasing pressure from the Chinese military. Taiwan's defense minister Chiu Kuo-cheng earlier said China will be able to fully invade Taiwan by 2025.
Nicaragua had recently severed ties with Taiwan and established diplomatic relations with China.
Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.
Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU