JUST IN
Spain starts new code for manufacturers to avoid sexism in ads for toys
German Chancellor likely to visit India twice next year: Ambassador
Remittances up 5% in 2022, but growth to slow to 2% next year: World Bank
Germany seeks to boost immigration of skilled workers from outside EU
10 killed in bombing of religious school in north Afghanistan: Taliban
EU seeks specialised court to investigate Russia war crimes in Ukraine
Chinese vaccine plans spark hope for end of 'zero Covid' amid protests
US Fed needs to cut interest rates immediately as recession looms: Musk
Citi expects growth to slow below 2% in 2023 amid challenges from Covid
Former President Jiang Zemin, who guided China's rise, dies at 96
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Others
Spain starts new code for manufacturers to avoid sexism in ads for toys
Business Standard

S Korea scrambles jets after China, Russia planes enter air defence zone

Wagner Group may get terror tag

Topics
South Korea | China | Russia

Agencies 

C-17 Globemaster and two Su-30 jets
Representative Image

South Korea’s military said it scrambled fighter jets on Wednesday as six Russian and two Chinese warplanes entered its air defence zone without notice.

The Chinese H-6 bombers repeatedly entered and exited the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone (KADIZ) near South Korea's southern and northeast coasts early Wednesday, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

Hours later they returned to the zone from the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, accompanied by Russian warplanes including two Su-35 fighter jets and four TU-95 bombers, it added.

The warplanes eventually all left the zone and did not violate South Korea's airspace, Seoul said.

Meanwhile, The Biden Administration is considering designating the Wagner Group, owned by a Russian businessman with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, as a foreign terrorist organisation.

The US decision to designate Wagner Group as a terrorist is part of Washington’s efforts to sanction the group for its involvement in the war in Ukraine, Bloomberg reports.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on South Korea

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 00:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.