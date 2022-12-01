S Korea scrambles jets after China, Russia planes enter air defence zone

South Korea’s military said it scrambled fighter jets on Wednesday as six Russian and two Chinese warplanes entered its air defence zone without notice.



The Chinese H-6 bombers repeatedly entered and exited the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone (KADIZ) near South Korea's southern and northeast coasts early Wednesday, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.



Hours later they returned to the zone from the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, accompanied by Russian warplanes including two Su-35 fighter jets and four TU-95 bombers, it added.



The warplanes eventually all left the zone and did not violate South Korea's airspace, Seoul said.



Meanwhile, The Biden Administration is considering designating the Wagner Group, owned by a Russian businessman with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, as a foreign terrorist organisation.



The US decision to designate Wagner Group as a terrorist is part of Washington’s efforts to sanction the group for its involvement in the war in Ukraine, Bloomberg reports.