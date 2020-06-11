S&P 500, Dow fall over 3% on new virus wave fears, Fed's cautious outlook

-
-
US stocks extended losses on Thursday, with the S&P 500 on track for its sharpest percentage decline since April 1, as investors worried about a second wave of coronavirus infections and a grim economic forecast from the Federal Reserve.
At 11:01 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1,052.92 points, or 3.90%, at 25,937.07, the S&P 500 was down 105.03 points, or 3.29%, at 3,085.11. The Nasdaq Composite was down 249.77 points, or 2.49%, at 9,770.57.
