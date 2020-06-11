JUST IN
S&P 500, Dow fall over 3% on new virus wave fears, Fed's cautious outlook



Reuters 

Wall Street
A trader reacts as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City. Reuters

US stocks extended losses on Thursday, with the S&P 500 on track for its sharpest percentage decline since April 1, as investors worried about a second wave of coronavirus infections and a grim economic forecast from the Federal Reserve.

At 11:01 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1,052.92 points, or 3.90%, at 25,937.07, the S&P 500 was down 105.03 points, or 3.29%, at 3,085.11. The Nasdaq Composite was down 249.77 points, or 2.49%, at 9,770.57.
First Published: Thu, June 11 2020. 20:53 IST

