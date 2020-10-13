JUST IN
China plans to offer experimental Covid vaccine to students going abroad
S&P 500, Dow slip on J&J vaccine worries; Apple, Amazon prop up Nasdaq

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72.57 points, or 0.25 per cent, at the open

The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.21 points, or 0.01 per cent

The S&P 500 and the Dow opened lower as a pause in Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine trials weighed, while the Nasdaq rose ahead of major events scheduled for Apple and Amazon.com.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72.57 points, or 0.25 per cent, at the open to 28,764.95.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.21 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 3,534.01, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 25.50 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 11,901.76 at the opening bell.

First Published: Tue, October 13 2020. 19:17 IST

