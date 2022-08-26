S&P affirms sovereign ratings for Bangladesh; outlook remains stable

-
ALSO READ
India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather
CWC 2022 IND vs BAN Preview: Mithali's girls wary of upset from Joty and co
Tata Steel's TV Narendran on why current crisis won't derail growth
TMS Ep161: Palm oil, TV Narendran, contact-sensitive sector, credit score
CWC 2022 India vs Bangladesh Highlights: Sneh show takes Ind to 110 run win
-
Standard and Poor’s (S&P) has affirmed its ‘BB-’ long-term and ‘B’ short-term sovereign credit ratings for Bangladesh, as the country makes sound economic growth in face of heightened external pressure.
The outlook remains stable. Bangladesh has an elevated current account deficit and declining foreign exchange reserves, said the rating agency.
“Nevertheless, Bangladesh’s economic growth trajectory remains sound, and we expect external conditions to gradually stabilise over the next 12 months,” it said.
The ratings reflect Bangladesh’s modest per capita income and limited fiscal flexibility owing to a combination of diminished revenue-generation capacity and elevated interest burden. Evolving administrative and institutional settings represent additional rating constraints.
S&P said it weighs these factors against consistent economic growth and an external position supported by substantive engagement with bilateral and multilateral development partners, large remittances from overseas workers, and a globally competitive garment sector. These factors should help to stabilise Bangladesh’s broader external conditions over time, assuming a normalisation in domestic demand and global inflation dynamics.
Bangladesh’s economy accelerated in fiscal 2022 (year ended June 30), and underlying momentum remains sound. The normalisation of the global economy continues to drive a strong pick-up in Bangladesh’s garment sector, contributing to a 12.3 per cent expansion in manufacturing activity in fiscal 2022.
The sector’s recovery has also underpinned a durable recovery in the condition of Bangladesh’s labor market, supporting robust domestic demand conditions.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU