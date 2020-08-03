JUST IN
Sanofi under investigation on charges including manslaughter over Depakine

Reuters  |  Paris 

Logo of French drugmaker Sanofi | Photo: Reuters
Healthcare company Sanofi Aventis France said on Monday that it had been placed under investigation on charges, including manslaughter, over Depakine - a medication known to have caused birth malfunctions in some cases.

Sanofi Aventis France added it had respected all its obligations regarding information provided on Depakine, and that it denied the charges.
First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 16:27 IST

