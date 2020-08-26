JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets

Jeopardising govt's efforts, Pak senate rejects two FATF-linked bills
Business Standard

Saudi Arabia's June oil exports down 55% yoy, a drop of $8.7 billion

The value of Saudi Arabia's June oil exports was down 55% year on year, a drop of $8.7 billion, official data showed on Wednesday.

Topics
oil export | Saudi Arabia | Oil Prices

Reuters  |  DUBAI 

Oil & gas, rig

DUBAI (Reuters) - The value of Saudi Arabia's June oil exports was down 55% year on year, a drop of $8.7 billion, official data showed on Wednesday.

Compared with May, total exports - including non-oil exports of goods such as chemicals and plastics - grew by 19.1%, or $1.86 billion, the General Authority for Statistics said.

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, is facing a deep recession this year amid the coronavirus crisis and lower oil revenue.

In May Saudi oil exports fell by nearly $12 billion year on year.

 

 

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; editing by Jason Neely)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 26 2020. 14:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU