Saudi Arabia's June oil exports down 55% yoy, a drop of $8.7 billion

-
ALSO READ
Reliance buys an extra 2 mn bbls of Saudi oil for April loading: Report
Oil plunges 25%, hit by erupting Saudi Arabia-Russia oil price war
Oil prices rise as Saudi Arabia pledges to deepen production cuts in June
Saudi Aramco to raise oil output by 1 mn bpd as price war escalates
'Crazy' Saudi oil price cuts seen reigniting market share war with Russia
-
DUBAI (Reuters) - The value of Saudi Arabia's June oil exports was down 55% year on year, a drop of $8.7 billion, official data showed on Wednesday.
Compared with May, total exports - including non-oil exports of goods such as chemicals and plastics - grew by 19.1%, or $1.86 billion, the General Authority for Statistics said.
Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, is facing a deep recession this year amid the coronavirus crisis and lower oil revenue.
In May Saudi oil exports fell by nearly $12 billion year on year.
(Reporting by Yousef Saba; editing by Jason Neely)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU