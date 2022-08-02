Saudi to push OPEC+ to increase oil production at upcoming meeting: Report

-
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia is planning the largest buildings ever constructed at $500 bn
Greece, Saudi Arabia to explore further cooperation in several sectors
OPEC share of India's oil imports steadies after six-year slump
Saudi Arabia holds ceremonies to mark nearly 300-year-old Founding Day
Saudi Arabia lifts ban on Israeli flights amid US President Biden's visit
-
Saudi Arabia will push OPEC+ to increase oil production at an upcoming meeting on Wednesday, a Fox Business news reporter said on Monday.
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz assured U.S. President Joe Biden on the production increase when they met on July 16, the reporter said in a tweet.
The White House has said it anticipates major oil producers in the OPEC+ alliance will increase crude production following President Joe Biden's trip to the Middle East last month.
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said a U.S.-Arab summit on Saturday did not discuss oil and that OPEC+ would continue to assess market conditions and do what is necessary.
OPEC+, which also includes Russia, is set to meet on Aug. 3.
(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU