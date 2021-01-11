Senior Iranian cleric demands Pak PM to end targeted killing of minorities

-
ALSO READ
20 arrested in UP for not complying with govt order on religious gatherings
Pakistan PM Imran Khan accuses French President Macron of 'attacking Islam'
Maryam Nawaz says Pakistan PM Imran Khan, his party is like Covid disease
Pakistan opposition asks PM Imran Khan to quit by Jan 31 or face movements
Between Imran, military and Islamists, Pak may see a three-way tug-of-war
-
Condemning the recent attack in Pakistan that killed 11 people from the minority Shiite Hazara community in Balochistan, senior Iranian cleric Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi has demanded Imran Khan-led government to put an end to the targeted killing of the "followers of the Ahl ul-Bayt (AS)".
"The recent crime in Bolan, Baluchistan, filled the hearts of all followers of the Qur'an, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and His Household around the world with sorrow and filled their hearts with anger," Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi was quoted as saying by IRNA on January 8.
"Continuation of the crimes by the Takfiri groups in Pakistan and the targeted killing of the followers of the Ahl ul-Bayt (AS) in this Islamic land has grieved and affected me and all those who are interested in the religion greatly," he added.
Although several decades have passed since the beginning of these insecurities, but unfortunately, the government and the judicial, military and security organisations of this country have not been able to curb this great crisis, and every day the bad news of new murders and terrorist operations is heard, IRNA quoted the senior Iranian cleric.
On January 3, unidentified gunmen stormed into a coal mine in Machh town near Quetta, pulling out ethnic Hazaras, members of Pakistan's Shia minority community, from their homes and open firing on them. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.
The Shia community had been protesting against the killing of miners from the last six days.
The Baloch Republican Party said that Imran Khan government is deliberately turning a deaf ear to the voices of Balochs, Hazaras, Sindhis and minorities.
BRP spokesperson Sher Mohammad Bugti said in a tweet that the latest case of the brutal killing of 11 Hazaras is another testimony to the lawlessness and persecution of minorities in Pakistan.
"Imran Khan government is deliberately turning a deaf ear to the voices of Balochs, Hazaras, Sindhis and minorities who just seek a peaceful life with dignity," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU