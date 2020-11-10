Maryam Nawaz says Pakistan PM Imran Khan, his party is like Covid disease

-
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday likened the novel coronavirus to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Prime Minister Imran Khan.
"The disease called COVID-19 came to the world recently, but it had already spread in Pakistan in 2018," she said while addressing a public gathering in Gupis, Gilgit-Baltistan, reported Geo News.
She further said that this disease does not go away by wearing masks, and has to be thrown out.
The PML-N vice-president, who is on a seven-day election campaign ahead of the Gilgit-Baltistan elections scheduled for the coming Sunday, said it "pained her to take the name of a person like Imran".
She added that Khan and his party of 'turncoats' is the name of the disease spreading through Pakistan today, and added the Khan does not deserve the stature of Prime Minister's Office.
"The solution for your problems is only one, and the name of it is Nawaz Sharif," said Maryam as she made the case to the people to vote for her party.
The PML-N leader also appealed to the women present at the rally to come out on election day along with their families and relatives and vote for the PML-N.
Khan's PTI government had earlier announced granting a provisional province status to the region, which has not been received well by the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, who have taken up arms against Islamabad's decision of integrating the illegally occupied region with the rest of Pakistan.
