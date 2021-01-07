Sickening and heartbreaking sight: Former Prez Bush on US Capitol attack

-
Former US President George W Bush on Wednesday (local time) called "insurrection" at the Capitol a "sickening, heartbreaking sight" and said this is how election results are disputed in a banana republic, not our democratic republic.
"Laura and I are watching the scenes of mayhem unfolding at the seat of our nation's government in disbelief and dismay. It is a sickening and heartbreaking sight. This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic, not our democratic republic," the former President said in a statement.
"President George W Bush said that the Insurrection could do grave damage to our Nation and reputation. In the United States of America, it is the fundamental responsibility of every patriotic citizen to support the rule of law," George W Bush Presidential Center wrote in a tweet.
Bush, not mentioning anyone's name, lambasted "some political leaders" for their behaviour since the election, saying "I am appalled by the reckless behaviour of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement."
"The violent assault on the Capitol - and disruption of a Constitutionally-mandated meeting of Congress - was undertaken by people whose passions have been inflamed by falsehoods and false hopes," Bush said in a statement.
The former President further stated that the insurrection could do grave damage to our nation and reputation. In the United States of America (USA), it is the fundamental responsibility of every patriotic citizen to support the rule of law.
Bush addressed those who are disappointed in the results of the election saying that Our country is more important than the politics of the moment. Let the officials elected by the people fulfill their duties and represent our voices in peace and safety. May God continue to bless the United States of America, he added.
