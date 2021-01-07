First lady Melania Trump's chief of staff resigns after US Capitol protests

-
ALSO READ
Congress to certify Biden's presidential victory despite US Capitol attack
World leaders express shock at Trump supporters storming US Capitol
Trump supporters used chemical irritants on police to break into Capitol
US Capitol complex secure as armed police ends violent occupation
Woman shot during violent protests in US Capitol dies: Police spokesperson
-
Stephanie Grisham, the US first lady Melania Trump's chief of staff, and White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews have resigned following violence at the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.
Grisham, who previously served as the White House press secretary before making way for current White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany in April, was the first to submit her resignation Wednesday.
It has been an honour to serve the country in the White House," Grisham said in a statement posted on Twitter.
I am very proud to have been a part of Mrs Trump's mission to help children everywhere and proud of the many accomplishments of this administration," Grisham said. She is the first senior White House staffer to resign.
Matthews also tendered her resignation.
As someone who worked in the halls of Congress, I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today, she said.
I will be stepping down from my role, effective immediately. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power, Matthews said.
According to ABC News, White House social secretary Rickie Niceta also submitted her resignation in reaction to the violent protest by Trump supporters.
In an unprecedented assault on democracy in America, thousands of angry supporters of Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and clashed with police, resulting in casualty and multiple injuries and interrupting a constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU