Singapore registers 1,017 fresh Covid-19 cases; zero casualties so far

-
ALSO READ
Flu vaccine that can protect against all 20 known influenza virus developed
Singapore Open 2022: P V Sindhu, Prannoy H S advance to quarter-finals
Previous Omicron infections provide protection against new variants: Study
BioNTech all set to supply new Covid jab 'very soon' to neutralise Omicron
WHO epidemiologist issues new advisory amid rise in Omicron variants
-
Singapore has reported 1,017 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 2,195,980.
A total of 89 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with four of them held in intensive care units, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statistics released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday.
No new deaths from Covid-19 were reported on Saturday, leaving the total death toll unchanged at 1,710.
--IANS
int/sha
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 07:36 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU