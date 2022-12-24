10 killed, 50 injured in South Africa as a truck carrying gas explodes

-
ALSO READ
How does a smartphone battery explode and how you can prevent it
Explosion in Mangaluru auto an 'act of terror', says Karnataka DGP
Police dormitory compound explosion injures 1 in Indonesia's Central Java
IND vs SA 1st T20I highlights: Arshdeep, Surya shine in India's 8-wkt win
IND vs SA, 3rd T20I Highlights: Rossouw 100 helps Proteas win by 49 runs
-
At least 10 people were killed and around 50 others were injured on Saturday following a gas explosion at Boksburg in South Africa, officials said.
William Ntladi, a spokesperson for Ekurhuleni Emergency Management Services, told Xinhua that they received a report that a gas truck was stuck under a bridge in Boksburg at around 7.50 a.m.
"When the firefighters tried to suppress the fire, there was an explosion and six firefighters were injured... they are in a stable condition," Ntladi said, adding that the circumstances will be investigated.
The type of gas carried by the truck was unclear, according to the spokesperson.
--IANS
int/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, December 24 2022. 20:13 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU