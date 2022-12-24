10 killed, 50 injured in South Africa as a truck carrying gas explodes

At least 10 people were killed and around 50 were injured on Saturday following a gas at Boksburg in South Africa, officials said.

William Ntladi, a spokesperson for Ekurhuleni Emergency Management Services, told Xinhua that they received a report that a gas truck was stuck under a bridge in Boksburg at around 7.50 a.m.

"When the firefighters tried to suppress the fire, there was an and six firefighters were injured... they are in a stable condition," Ntladi said, adding that the circumstances will be investigated.

The type of gas carried by the truck was unclear, according to the spokesperson.

--IANS

int/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)