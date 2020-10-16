Singapore's September exports rise 5.9% y-o-y, slower than forecasts

-
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's September non-oil domestic exports (NODX) rose 5.9% from a year earlier, driven mainly by electronics shipments, official data showed on Friday, but were slower than forecasts.
That compared with a 7.7% increase in August, and lower than the 10.8% rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.
Exports of electronics jumped 21.4% from a low base a year ago.
On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, exports contracted 11.3% in September after a 10.5% rise in the previous month, Enterprise Singapore said in a statement. The pace of drop was the steepest since March 2019.
Economists had forecast a 3% shrinkage.
