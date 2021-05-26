Smartphone giant Xiaomi reports 55% surge in first quarter revenue

-
ALSO READ
MediaTek launches chipset for flagship 5G smartphones in India
Global refurbished smartphone market down 9% in 2020 amid Covid crisis
Huawei in talks to sell premium smartphone brands P and Mate: Report
Samsung takes back smartphone crown from Apple; China's Xiaomi surges
Jio's launch of low-cost smartphones may drive subscriber momentum: Report
-
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp reported first-quarter revenue growth of 55% on Wednesday, above analyst expectations, as it nabbed market share from one-time market leader Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.
Revenue rose to 76.88 billion yuan ($12 billion) in the quarter ended March 31, from 49.70 billion yuan a year earlier. Analysts expected revenue of 74.5 billion yen, according to Refinitiv data.
Adjusted net profit rose 164% to 6.1 billion yuan, versus market estimates of 3.97 billion yuan.
($1 = 6.3930 Chinese yuan renminbi) (This story corrects paragraph 3 to say adjusted net profit rose 164%, instead of profit for the period rose 89.4%)
(Reporting by Josh Horwitz, editing by Louise Heavens)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU