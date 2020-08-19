SoftBank bets $3.9 Billion on tech companies including Amazon, Tesla

Group has invested about $3.9 billion into 25 of the world’s largest technology firms including Amazon, Tesla, Netflix and Alphabet.



The Japanese conglomerate owned $1.04 billion of stock, its biggest investment, a $475 million stake in Alphabet, $248.6 million of Adobe and $189 million of Netflix, the Tokyo-based company said in a filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission dated August 17.



Its stake in was worth $122.9 million as of June 30, it said. founder Masayoshi Son is expanding the company’s investment activities from private startups to publicly traded equities at a time the biggest technology stocks are near record highs.



He unveiled a new asset management arm last week, saying it’s part of a broader bet on transformative technologies. The firm is targeting investments of more than $10 billion in public stocks, according to people familiar with the initiative.