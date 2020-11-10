SoftBank in talks to sell robot maker Boston Dynamics to Hyundai: Report

-
(Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp <9984.T> is in talks to sell robot maker Boston Dynamics Inc to Hyundai Motor Co <005380.KS>, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Terms of the deal were yet to be finalized, but could be valued as much as $1 billion (£760 million), the report said. (https://bloom.bg/2Idg55M)
Boston Dynamics' products include Spot, a robot that navigates terrain helping in inspection tasks and Handle, for moving boxes in the warehouse.
The robot maker was bought by Google-parent Alphabet Inc
Boston Dynamics and Hyundai did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. SoftBank declined to comment.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Shailesh Kuber)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
