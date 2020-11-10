SoftBank in talks to sell robot maker Boston Dynamics to Hyundai: Report

(Reuters) - Group Corp <9984.T> is in talks to sell robot maker Boston Dynamics Inc to Hyundai Motor Co <005380.KS>, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Terms of the deal were yet to be finalized, but could be valued as much as $1 billion (£760 million), the report said. (https://bloom.bg/2Idg55M)

Boston Dynamics' products include Spot, a robot that navigates terrain helping in inspection tasks and Handle, for moving boxes in the warehouse.

The robot maker was bought by Google-parent Alphabet Inc in 2013 and sold to in 2017.

Boston Dynamics and Hyundai did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. declined to comment.

