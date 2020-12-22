SoftBank prepares to file for SPAC IPO worth up to $600 mn on Monday: Axios

-
ALSO READ
SoftBank COO, Vision Fund head leave board as part of firm's restructuring
SoftBank has no plan to improve board oversight of Vision Fund: Report
SoftBank returns to black as Vision Fund recovers from Covid-19 pandemic
SoftBank touts Vision Fund gains, ditches operating profit as yardstick
MindTickle raises $100 mn in funding round led by Softbank Vision Fund 2
-
(Reuters) - SoftBank's Vision Fund is preparing to raise between $500 million and $600 million via an initial public offering of its first special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), U.S. news portal Axios https://www.axios.com/softbank-spac-monday-de58a7f0-3f13-40dd-bafc-5194e7cd4a73.html reported on Sunday, citing multiple sources.
SoftBank is said to be preparing for at least two additional SPACs, the Axios added.
A SoftBank spokesman declined to comment.
Reuters reported in October that the Vision Fund was targeting external funding for a blank-cheque company.
Such a move would see Masayoshi Son's SoftBank joining the rush for SPACs, shell vehicles that raise money in an initial public offering (IPO) before merging with a privately held company.
The vehicles are being using to take a record number of companies public, bypassing the traditional IPO route.
(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru and Sam Nussey in Tokyo; Editing by Jane Merriman and Louise Heavens)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU