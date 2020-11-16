MindTickle raises $100 mn in funding round led by Softbank Vision Fund 2

-
Sales readiness platform MindTickle said on Monday that it has raised $100 million (approximately Rs 745 crore) in a combination of equity and debt financing led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 to prepare customer-facing employees everywhere to drive revenue growth.
The existing investors, Norwest Venture Partners, Canaan, NewView Capital and Qualcomm Ventures, also participated in the round, said MindTickle which provides data-driven solutions for sales readiness and enablement that fuels revenue growth and brand value for hundreds of companies across the world.
MindTickle, which has offices in Pune, San Francisco and London, enables company leaders and sellers to assess, diagnose and develop knowledge, skills, and behaviours required to effectively engage customers and drive growth.
The new fund will be used to accelerate the platform's go-to-market activities and expansion of global operations while advancing investments in product innovation to close the loop on customer-facing readiness and in-field execution, the company said.
"As customers become increasingly demanding and remote work becomes more common, organisations realise the need to reskill and upskill their employees on an ongoing basis to deliver value in each customer interaction," Krishna Depura, Co-founder and CEO of MindTickle, said in a statement.
"As a result, we have witnessed strong demand and usage growth from enterprise sales teams over the last few quarters. Interestingly, we are also seeing a strong flow of interest from other enterprise teams, who are intrigued by the success of their sales-peers with MindTickle, and are choosing to adopt this new technology for their respective functions," Depura added.
Organisations use MindTickle to drive programmes such as onboarding, ongoing learning, role-playing, upskilling and coaching to ensure that all customer-facing employees have the right capabilities and behaviours needed to drive revenue growth.
"We have been impressed by MindTickle's vision of closing the capability loop and bringing deep insights and actionable intelligence to revenue and business leaders," said Munish Varma, Managing Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers.
"We believe that sales readiness is experiencing a paradigm shift, as enterprises face the new reality of hybrid-remote work," Varma added.
