Business Standard

South Korea fires warning shots after drones from North cross border

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said several unmanned North Korean drones crossed the inter-Korean border and were detected in the South's territory on Monday

Topics
South Korea | North Korea | Drones

AP  |  Seoul 

South Korea flag
Photo: Unsplash

South Korea says it fired warning shots after North Korean drones violated the South's airspace.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said several unmanned North Korean drones crossed the inter-Korean border and were detected in the South's territory on Monday.

It's the first time for North Korean drones to enter South Korean airspace since 2017.

Monday's incident came three days after South Korea said North Korea test-launched two short-range ballistic missiles in its latest weapons tests.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 14:30 IST

