South Korea fires warning shots after drones from North cross border

-
ALSO READ
Kamala Harris to visit demilitarized zone during her visit to South Korea
Kim threatens to use nuclear weapons amid tensions with US, S Korea
North Korea military orders new artillery firing over South Korea drills
South Korea proposes meeting with North on war-affected family reunions
S Korea, US to hold talks on alliance, deterrence against evolving N Korea
-
South Korea says it fired warning shots after North Korean drones violated the South's airspace.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said several unmanned North Korean drones crossed the inter-Korean border and were detected in the South's territory on Monday.
It's the first time for North Korean drones to enter South Korean airspace since 2017.
Monday's incident came three days after South Korea said North Korea test-launched two short-range ballistic missiles in its latest weapons tests.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 14:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU