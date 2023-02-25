South Korea to offer $130 million in additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine

-
South Korea plans to provide $130 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine on the occasion of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion, Seoul's Foreign Ministry has announced.
The government reaffirmed its position through the ministry's statement on Friday that the "sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine must be respected", Yonhap news agency reported.
The latest aid package will include financial aid, humanitarian assistance in demining, aid in the construction of infrastructure, such as the restoration of power grid, as well as in reconstruction efforts through official development assistance (ODA) projects, according to the ministry.
In 2022, South Korea provided Ukraine with a total of $100 million in humanitarian aid.
--IANS
int/sha
First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 06:56 IST
