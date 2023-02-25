South Korea to offer $130 million in additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine

plans to provide $130 million in humanitarian assistance to on the occasion of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion, Seoul's Foreign Ministry has announced.

The government reaffirmed its position through the ministry's statement on Friday that the "sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of must be respected", Yonhap news agency reported.

The latest aid package will include financial aid, humanitarian assistance in demining, aid in the construction of infrastructure, such as the restoration of power grid, as well as in reconstruction efforts through official development assistance (ODA) projects, according to the ministry.

In 2022, provided with a total of $100 million in humanitarian aid.

