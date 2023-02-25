JUST IN
US nominee for World Bank president gets positive reviews at G20 meeting
Russia, Ukraine face off at UN Security Council with rival tributes to dead
G7 leaders urge Russia to stop ongoing war in Ukraine in a joint statement
Ukrainian President gives qualified support for China proposals on war
US nominee for World Bank wins positive reviews at G20 finance meeting
This will be the year of our victory: Zelensky on Russia war anniversary
Pakistan-Afghan border crossing shut after brief reopening: Officials
As UN discusses Ukraine conflict, India hosts event on Gandhi's message
7 shot, including 2-year-old, outside Philadelphia school: Police
Unprecedented opportunity for India US defence co-production: ORF America
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
US nominee for World Bank president gets positive reviews at G20 meeting
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

South Korea to offer $130 million in additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine

South Korea plans to provide $130 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine on the occasion of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion, Seoul's Foreign Ministry has announced

Topics
South Korea | Ukraine | Russia Ukraine Conflict

IANS  |  Seoul 

South Korea flag
Photo: Unsplash

South Korea plans to provide $130 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine on the occasion of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion, Seoul's Foreign Ministry has announced.

The government reaffirmed its position through the ministry's statement on Friday that the "sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine must be respected", Yonhap news agency reported.

The latest aid package will include financial aid, humanitarian assistance in demining, aid in the construction of infrastructure, such as the restoration of power grid, as well as in reconstruction efforts through official development assistance (ODA) projects, according to the ministry.

In 2022, South Korea provided Ukraine with a total of $100 million in humanitarian aid.

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on South Korea

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 06:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.