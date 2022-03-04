SpaceX successfully launches 47 Starlink satellites to low orbit

-
ALSO READ
4 SpaceX tourists return to Earth after 3-day extra-terrestrial excursion
Votes are in: Elon Musk likely to escape regulatory action for Twitter poll
Elon Musk blocks teen who asked for $50k to stop tracking his jet
Elon Musk, his brother under US SEC probe for insider trading: Report
SpaceX finally prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit
-
Elon Musk's space venture SpaceX has successfully launched 47 Starlink satellites.
The Starlink 4-9 mission lifted off at 9.25 a.m. EST (6.25 a.m. PST) on March 3 from pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida and was SpaceX's ninth of a planned 52 launches this year, TechCrunch reported.
The mission, flown by Falcon 9 booster "B1060", has completed 11 flights since its debut in June 2020.
The 47 Starlink satellites have now joined 2,000-plus others in the programme's first-generation constellation orbiting Earth, providing high-speed, low-latency Internet across the globe, even in remote regions.
Starlink is currently approved to expand its constellation to 12,000 satellites, though SpaceX has applied to launch a further 30,000, the report said.
Thursday's launch was the sixth Starlink mission of the year already for SpaceX. All of the launches were successful.
But during the third mission, conducted on February 3, of the 49 Starlink satellites 38 failed to reach their intended orbit due to a geomagnetic storm, burning up as they re-entered Earth's atmosphere.
SpaceX's next Starlink launch is scheduled for March 8 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (CCSFS) Launch Complex 40, the report said.
--IANS
rvt/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU